There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Hoka’s Mach 5 running shoe, Tabitha Brown’s colorful Target collection and a summer capsule collection for your next getaway from Away.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Clothing and accessories

Playful, sustainable summer slides from a luxury womenswear designer

Rosie Asosulin x Allbirds Sugar Sliders Allbirds

We’re always here for a great pair of slides, whether you’re wearing them as house shoes or out and about during the summer months. Now, Allbirds has teamed up with luxury womenswear designer, Rosie Assoulin (a favorite of Rihanna, Solange and Karlie Kloss) for some playful summer sandals that are easy-on, easy-off. Choose from Cherry, Pistachio and Almond (for the latter, you’ll have to shop on the Allbirds app) colorways before they sell out.

Bras and underwear in shades inspired by golden hour

Made with a nod to the fleeting hour between summer’s sunlit days and Instagrammable sunsets, size-inclusive intimates and swimwear brand Cuup has launched bras and underwear in shades of marigold, raffia, and amber. Inspired by the most magical part of a June day, golden hour, the new bra styles (band sizes 30-44, cup sizes A-H) come in a vibrant marigold, while the brand’s thongs, bikini, high waist and tap underwear (XS-XXXL) is now available additionally in marigold as well as raffia and amber.

The Mach 4 and Mach Supersonics merge for one superpowered shoe

Hoka Mach 5 Hoka

If you like to hit the road for your runs, Hoka’s new Mach 5 ($140) is designed to help you meet your PR goals. Designed for comfort in men’s and women’s fits, the shoes also feature lighter and more responsive foam underfoots at the midsole that keep your longer runs as comfortable as your uptempo speed runs. And did we mention they look pretty amazing, too?

Romantic takes on summer swimsuits

Summersalt x Makarian Secret Garden Collection Summersalt

Markarian’s romantic patterns come to Summersalt’s fit-centric swimsuit styles for a dreamy summer collection that’s very see-you-at-my-Italian-villa. Starting at $35, the seven styles include both one- and two-piece swimsuits in some of Summersalt’s bestselling silhouettes, as well as poplin button-downs and shorts ($65 and $85, respectively), plus scrunchie and headband sets ($35) for when you’re out of the water.

New styles and colors from Andie’s swim line

Andie Malibu Heat Andie

Downright comfortable swimwear line Andie has dropped a couple of great collections so far this summer, and the newest one, Malibu Heat, is all about warm California vibes. Styles like the one-piece Capri ($110-$125) and Portofino bikini separates ($55-$70) now come in shades like orchid, truffle and bay, as well as the wavy bias stripe in truffle and olive. Available in a variety of sizes, the new styles are all ready to preorder for your next summer getaway.

Bralettes and baseball caps that aren’t afraid to get political

Harper Wilde Fuck Your Laws Collection Harper Wilde

If the recent drama with the Supreme Court’s leaked abortion opinion has you at all concerned/angry/enraged, Harper Wilde’s latest collection is here to help you channel that. After selling out the first drop in just five hours, the company has relaunched the pieces, including a black bralette ($50) and fuschia or stonewashed black cap ($25) embroidered with three words that say it all. Harper Wilde will also donate 100% of proceeds for the two products to The WRRAP organization, the largest national, independent, nonprofit abortion fund.

The iconic horror movie x boat shoe collab you never knew you needed

Sperry x JAWS Sperry

But now that we think about it, it makes total sense. “Jaws” is coming for Sperry’s boat shoes, sneakers, and more with references to the classic summer film adorning the shoes inside and out — think slip-ons featuring a bikini-clad character blithely waterskiing away as Jaws rises up behind her ($59.95). Both mens’ and womens’ shoes get the Hollywood treatment, whether you want to go big and bold with your “Jaws” references or a little more subtle.

Home and travel

A jubilant, colorful collection from the actress and author

Tabitha Brown for Target Target

Actress and author Tabitha Brown has joined forces with Target to launch the first of four collections over the next year — and it doesn’t just span clothing or home goods but clothing, home goods, food and kitchenware, entertaining, and more. The colorful, summer-ready pieces (think citrus-patterned bikinis, macrame totes, monstera-shaped earrings and more) are mostly under $30 — and as such, are likely to sell out fast.

Two-tone suitcases, colorblocked totes and more essentials for summer travel

Away Summer Capsule Away

Away has our back for summer vacations with a new limited-edition seasonal capsule reminiscent of long days at the beach. The capsule features two-tone colorways of its bestselling flex suitcase (starting at $325 for The Carry-on Flex) in sand and white, plus hold-everything colorblocked summer tote bags ($105) in greens and blues. If your travel plans are longer-term, the new white version of The Large suitcase ($375) will let you pack several weeks’ worth of clothing in one go, while The Bigger Carry-on also gets a new colorway in sandy taupe. Accessories in that sandy shade include packing cubes ($45 for four), plus a coordinating Medium Everywhere Bag ($225).

A Southern home collection from the Grammy-award-winning singer

Singer Miranda Lambert has just launched a line of products inspired by Southern hospitality at Walmart — and the 80-piece collection (named after her grandmother), includes pieces that are both practical and affordable. Think a melange pouf, $68, or colorful stoneware dish sets, 12 for $49.97. Retro-inspired bakeware and drinkware referencing her mom and grandma’s past are a highlight of the collection, with ’50s-inspired stoneware for baking ($24.88 for an 8x8 baker) and patio-ready melamine dinnerware (12 for $29.84) and acrylic glasses (four for $15.84).

Another colorful beach towel drop designed by NYC artists

Brooklinen Artist Beach Towels Brooklinen

Brooklinen is known for bedding and bath, sure, but they’re also here for your beach days with the second release of their beach towel collaborations with NYC artists. After March’s initial drop, three new designs ($75 each) are shoppable now. There’s astrologically inclined Cancer by Brooklyn-based artist Edward Ubiera, featuring Creamsicle hues and symbols inspired by the sign. Ollabies, from Bushwick-based illustrator Amrita Marino, features abstract geometric shapes in blue and mustard yellow. The third towel, Spinning, is designed by Brooklyn-based illustrator Jing Wei, and features blue bodies in motion against a pink background.

New scents from the smart home diffuser, plus a Tommy Bahama collab

Pura x Anthropologie Pura

Pura’s app-controlled smart home diffusers are great because they add scent to the house only when you’re around to enjoy it, and it’s just gotten even better via a collaboration with Anthropologie, whose candles have some of the best scents around. The new fragrances ($16) include Santal Blush (florals, fruits, musk), Cassis Tulsi (black currant, lemon, iris, amber, musk) and Sol Tobac (white lemon, honey, golden tobacco),

Additionally, the brand has also partnered with Tommy Bahama for an island-vibe pineapple and cilantro scent ($16) rounded off with coconut. It’s perfect for staycations this summer or coming down after a trip to the tropics.

Beauty

One-and-done products for dewy skin

If your skincare goal is dewy— think humidity-enhanced summer skin without, well, the humidity — Hailey Bieber’s new line is designed to deliver just that. The products are meant to be “one of everything really good,” and include products for both immediate gratification and long-term results. Unfortunately, most of the products, like the five-piece Rhode Kit ($106), are already sold out (join the waitlist for the next restock), but you can still grab the lip treatments ($16), including peptide treatments that promise nourishment and restoration in one handy tube.

A metal toothbrush designed to put a smile on your face

Quip Smile With Pride Metal Electric Toothbrush Quip

Brushing your teeth no longer has to be boring, thanks to Quip’s new limited-edition electric toothbrush. The metal brush ($55), released to commemorate Pride Month, features an ombré rainbow handle, and has a three-month battery life so you don’t have to take up precious outlet space in your bathroom for frequent recharges. Quip will donate $5 from every purchase for a maximum of $50,000 to support unhoused LGBTQ+ youth.

The whimsical designer and super-effective SPF team up for summer

NYC-based designer Susan Alexandra, known for beadalicious handbags, earrings and more, has teamed up with Supergoop! for a limited-edition Supergoop! x Susan Alexandra Summer Kit that features two great ways to expand your summer wardrobe. The set ($285) includes the designer’s limited-edition Susan Alexandra bag, designed to fit a large water bottle (or bottle of wine) and Supergoop!’s best-selling (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 to round off your summer look.

Electronics

The new MacBook has some major upgrades

MacBook Pro with M2 Chip Mike Andronico/CNN

Apple’s new inhouse chip has done wonders for the performance of its MacBook Pros since it launched in late 2020, and now it’s upgrading performance and capability once again with the new M2 chip. It promises 40% more speed when you’re doing heavy tasks like video editing or gaming, and there’s also 50% more memory bandwidth, which is great for those of us who like to have a ton of apps and tabs open. Our reviewer liked the Pro a lot, but it’s also worth checking out the new M2 Air, which is cheaper, has a more modern design and takes away the hate-it-or-love-it Touch Bar for physical keys.

Disconnect from your phone with these very 2022 Walkmans

Sony Walkman Digital Music Players Sony

Don’t get us wrong, it’s great to have phones that do it all, but sometimes you just want to go on a walk or run without a text popping up or seeing an email from the office. Sure, it’s a little 2005, but in our overloaded age, it’s worth taking a look back at simpler times — and Sony’s two new Walkman music players are very 2022 when it comes to looks and design. Made for people who won’t compromise on sound quality or design, the NW-WM1AM2 ($1,399.99) is super sleek and has a 128GB capacity, Wi-Fi downloading and an SD card slot for expanding your library. Meanwhile, the premium NW-WM1ZM2 ($3,699.99) has a Gold-plated Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) Chassis for an upgraded look.