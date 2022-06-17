This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer, a discounted Solo Stove fire pit and savings on JBL headphones. All that and more below.

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is seriously on sale right now. Underscored readers can take advantage of this exclusive extension of KitchenAid’s one-day flash sale and get this premium model at $299.99 in silver and red. Just use code MIXER150 for the discount, but hurry — this code will expire after today, so don’t miss out.

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. From now until June 19, you can score $180 off the Bonfire fire pit. Portable, versatile and smokeless, the Bonfire is a great addition to all your backyard gatherings.

The Roku Ultra is one of the most affordable high-end streaming players currently available, and has long been our pick for the best streaming device overall. It’s fast, responsive, delivers the widest variety of streaming services through up-to-date apps and lets you find everything easily with universal search. Normally going for a reasonable $99, right now it’s under $80 — and includes voice control capabilities.

Right now, World Wide Stereo is offering a promo on a variety of JBL headphones and earbuds. Whether you’re looking for a streamlined way to jam out at the gym or a way to shut out the world while you work, you’ll find plenty of options for sale right now, putting this affordable brand at even better prices.

If you value health and fitness data, investing in a running watch is a great way to track time and distance progress. Right now, you can score massive savings on refurbished Garmin Forerunner watches. Save up to $110 with a wearable that reliably tracks activity and provides helpful notifications, as well as provides music controls for Apple and Android users alike.

More deals to shop

• Keep your upholstery free of stains with the Bissell Little Green Portable Cleaner, now under $90 at Walmart.

• Now’s the perfect time to stock up on premium Kiehl’s skincare, thanks to the Friends & Family 25% off sitewide sale, ending tonight.

• Crafters, listen up: the Cricut EasyPress 2 is almost half off, meaning all your fabric projects just got a whole lot better.

• Keep an eye on your home with the Ring Video Doorbell and save — right now, this smart security device is 15% off.

• Deals on premium Dyson vacuums are always worth noting, and right now this cordless option is $100 off.

• Get 15% off the Farmhouse collection at Ruggable and outfit your floors with a vintage look. Use code FARMFLASH22 to save on these washable rugs.

• Get 20% summer styles for the whole family thanks to this promo at Nordstrom Rack.

• Our favorite mesh wifi router, the Eero Pro 6 system, is $80 off today only.

• Lovesac offers ingenious furniture solutions like embedded speakers and adaptable sectionals — take advantage of their Father’s Day sale, running through June 20 and offering 20% off everything.

• The Marshall Woburn II speaker will look and sound great in your home, and it’s almost 20% off right now at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Summer Style Event

Everlane Everlane

If your summer wardrobe could use a refresh, why not check out elevated basics, linen styles and more from Everlane? Right now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site since the brand is offering 20% off orders over $150 and 30% off orders of $250 from now until June 19.

AirPods Pro Apple

You can snag a pair of AirPods Pro for just $174.99, matching the Black Friday low price. Some of Apple’s best earbuds, the AirPods Pro offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

30% off sitewide with code HEATWAVE

Madewell Madewell

Last-minute additions to your summer wardrobe and beyond are now in reach, courtesy of Madewell’s latest sale. Right now snag 30% off your purchase with code HEATWAVE. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to airy dresses and chic basics. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

The Roomba j7+. iRobot

Our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+, is now $200 off at Lowe’s. The j7+ is one of the most sophisticated robot vacuums out there, with the ability to avoid obstacles and empty itself. Setup is also incredibly easy — the j7+ comes equipped with smart mapping so it can get a sense of your home and clean it with precision. Plus, this vacuum comes with an automatic self-emptying dust bag that keeps dirt out of sight.

Bright Days sale

Philips Hue Philips Hue

Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now the brand is offering a discount on a range of products. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips, or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. Buy two, get one free on starter kits, bulbs and accessories, plus take advantage of BOGO 50% off mood lighting. Simply add the qualifying products to your cart and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

MMmat Kate Bratskeir/CNN

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies, and right now a two-pack is on sale for under $17 at Amazon.

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

Good news for all your warm weather cookouts on the calendar: Our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is 20% off right now with code CNNDADS. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and it had the easiest-to-read display. This discount is valid through June 19, so snag it right now as a last-minute Father’s Day gift.

Apple AirPods Max Apple

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $429 in Space Gray and pink, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast.

Braun Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.