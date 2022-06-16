Dead little blue penguins keep washing ashore in New Zealand. Experts say climate change may be to blame

(CNN) The bodies of hundreds of little blue penguins have washed up on the beaches of New Zealand's northern coast in recent weeks, according to conservationists, who fear climate change is starving the birds to death.

The kororā, also known as little blue penguins, are native to New Zealand but are "at-risk" of declining, according to the country's Department of Conservation. They face predatory threats from dogs and ferrets but are also susceptible to road deaths and coastal developments.

Conservationists have been trying to find out why the penguins have been dying en masse since early May, when residents first spotted the dead birds on beaches.

Graeme Taylor, a principal science adviser who studies sea birds at the New Zealand Department of Conservation, said based on initial lab results malnutrition may be the cause of death of between 200 and 500 of the birds.

"The cause of the mortality event seems to be from failure to find sufficient food at sea and dying from starvation," Taylor told CNN.

