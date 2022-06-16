A break from the record heat is coming, but it won't last long

(CNN) More than 65 million people in over a dozen states are under heat alerts Thursday. From the Ohio and Mississippi Valleys to the Southeast, temperatures will be in the upper 90s, with heat index levels well into the triple digits.

Power outages continue for a third day in Ohio. Over 65,000 customers are still without power in the state, where heat advisories remain on Thursday. Another 137,000 customers are without power in Wisconsin and Michigan, where temperatures will also be up to 10 degrees above normal.

Heat alerts for Thursday, June 16th, 2022.

Starting Thursday, a downward trend in the heat and humidity will begin to take shape across states in the Upper Midwest like Minnesota and the Dakotas. The brief reprieve will shift into the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast this weekend. On Saturday, temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below normal from Columbus, Ohio, to Portland, Maine.

On Thursday, Cleveland, Ohio, will top out at 90 degrees, but by the time Saturday rolls around just 48 hours later that high temperature will drop to 70 degrees.

Philadelphia will see a similar drop in 24 hours, from a high temperature of 91 degrees on Friday to a Saturday high of 75 degrees.

