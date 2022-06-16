Death Valley National Park visitor found dead after walking for gas, say park officials

(CNN) A Death Valley National Park tourist was found dead Tuesday after his car ran out of gas, the National Park Service (NPS) reports.

A park ranger noticed a lone car in the parking lot on June 8 at Zabriskie Point, a popular spot to view sunrise and sunset, according to an NPS press release. The same ranger noticed the car still in the lot three days later.

A note that read "Out of gas" was found inside the car, which was registered to David W. Kelleher, 67, of Huntington Beach, California. Temperatures hit a sweltering 123 degrees, say NPS, limiting search efforts. He had not been reported missing but officials noted that Kelleher was cited for off-road driving on May 30 and had mentioned he was low on gas when a park ranger contacted him.

