Alaska schoolchildren were served floor sealant instead of milk at a child care program, school district says

(CNN) Twelve elementary school children drank floor sealant believing it was milk after it was served to students at a childcare program in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, according to the school district.

Students in a summer care program at Sitʼ Eeti Shaanáx̱-Glacier Valley Elementary School began complaining that the milk they were served as part of the program's breakfast tasted bad and was burning their mouths and throats, Juneau School District said in a statement Wednesday.

The breakfast was served onto trays by an outside contractor, NANA Management Services, at about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday and the children brought their trays to a cafeteria table to eat, the district statement said.

After the children complained about the burning sensation, school district and NANA staff "immediately followed up by smelling/tasting the milk and looking at the container/label," the statement said. "It was found that the 'milk' served was actually a floor sealant resembling liquid milk. Staff immediately directed students to stop consuming the substance and removed it."

The site manager for RALLY, the summer care program, contacted poison control and alerted parents, according to the statement, and "all steps provided by poison control were carefully followed."

