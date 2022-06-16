Top business news
Now playing
03:39
Ulta Beauty CEO: America's coming back to shop
CNN
Now playing
01:02
What the interest rate hike means for you
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:07
Realtor.com chief economist shares her advice for homebuyers and sellers
CNN
Now playing
02:44
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
CNN
Now playing
01:59
He predicted US inflation would rise. Hear what he thinks about a recession
Getty Images
Now playing
02:33
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
Now playing
05:50
Suze Orman's tips for navigating inflation: Don't panic and continue to invest
Bitcoins with US tax form 1040. Golden Bitcoin on tax form. Tax form pay concept
Bitcoins with US tax form 1040. Golden Bitcoin on tax form. Tax form pay concept
Adobe Stock
Now playing
03:20
Here's why bitcoin's drop has investors worried
Now playing
01:08
'Tough number to swallow': Romans breaks down inflation data
KTVK/KPHO
Now playing
01:17
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
CNN
Now playing
03:29
Retirees becoming homeless at higher rate than other age groups amidst inflation
ABC
Now playing
01:41
Jimmy Kimmel presses Biden on gun control
ViralHog
Now playing
02:12
Disney apologizes to couple after employee spoils their proposal
bear market gas prices stocks recession pessimism MN orig_00000327.png
bear market gas prices stocks recession pessimism MN orig_00000327.png
Now playing
01:37
Strategist: We're at peak pessimism (and why that's a good thing)
Net Share
Now playing
01:58
Treasury secretary warns of 'unacceptable levels of inflation'
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Now playing
02:33
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
New York CNN Business  — 

Revlon, the 90-year-old cosmetics giant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because of its crippling debt and mounting celebrity competition.

The nail polish and lipstick maker said the move will allow it to “strategically reorganize” its finances, pointing to “liquidity constraints” sparked by supply chain disruptions and inflation. Revlon is receiving $575 million in debtor-in-possession financing to help support its day-to-day operations.

“Today’s filing will allow Revlon to offer our consumers the iconic products we have delivered for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth,” said Revlon CEO Debra Perelman in a release. She added that its “challenging capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macro-economic issues in order to meet this demand.”

Revlon in recent years lost shelf space and sales to startups backed by celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

It has also been hit by supply issues, made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic. Resulting product shortages were another major factor in tipping Revlon into bankruptcy, and analysts have said they were unlikely to be resolved in the near-term.

The company was founded in 1932 by brothers Charles and Joseph Revson and Charles Lachman. Revlon (REV) went public in 1996 and in 2016 bought by Elizabeth Arden in an $870 million skincare bet to fend off competition. It houses several top brands, including Britney Spears Fragrances and Christina Aguilera Fragrances.

It also made headlines two years ago when Citigroup (C) accidentally sent nearly $900 million of its own money to Revlon’s lenders. A judge ruled that the bank couldn’t recover the money.

Revlon’s sales lagged over the years and in 2021 fell 22% from its 2017 levels. Shares have fallen more than 80% since the beginning of the year.

– Reuters contributed to this report.