(CNN) Cities that have applied to host matches at the 2026 men's World Cup, the first edition to feature 48 teams and the first to be staged in three countries, will find out on Thursday whether their bids have been successful.

In total, FIFA, world football's governing body, is reportedly expected to announce 16 host cities, with 10 in the United States and three each in Canada and Mexico.

FIFA announced in April that Vancouver, Canada had made a successful late application to be considered a host city, leaving 22 candidates in total.

These are the candidate cities across the three countries that are eagerly awaiting Thursday's decision: Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Baltimore/Washington D.C, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver.

The announcement will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.

