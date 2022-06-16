Today, you’ll find deals at Everlane, a discounted KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer and savings on the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (2TB). All that and more below.

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is seriously on sale during this one-day flash sale. Similar to the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head, our pick for the best stand mixer overall, this premium model is down to $299.99 in a variety of gorgeous colors.

Summer Style Event

If your summer wardrobe could use a refresh, why not check out elevated basics, linen styles and more from Everlane. Right now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site, since the brand is offering 20% off orders over $150 and 30% off orders of $250 from now until June 19.

Office furniture sale

Branch makes furniture to seriously upgrade your WFH setup — and right now they’re offering discounts on some of their most coveted products. While our favorite standing desk isn’t part of the promo, office essentials like an ergonomic chair and desk are. Don’t miss up to 30% off these elegant and comfortable office furniture must-haves.

$459.99 $220.99 at Amazon and Best Buy

The best way to back up your data is with an external drive. Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. The durable build of this model offers protection from drops of up to 6.5 feet, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options are all currently seeing a hefty discount at Amazon. For those searching for a top-of-the-line hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint.

25% off sale

Don’t miss this opportunity for 25% off at Kohl’s — the mega retailer is offering discounts on a wide variety of categories, from kitchen to fashion to home to kids. Score your favorite brands’ new summer styles at even steeper discounts when you use code TAKE25 at checkout through June 19.

More deals to shop

• Never wake up with a neck ache after a long travel day again with TRTL’s actually-amazing travel pillow, which is 55% off on Amazon today and today only.

• FlexiSpot’s standing desks are some of our favorites — and great for working from home. Three good-looking models are on sale for up to $100 off — and one is discounted just for today.

• Refurbished Cuisinart appliances including air fryers, choppers, blenders, toasters, and more are mega on-sale on eBay right now.

• The North Face’s T-shirts, half-zips, joggers, and more are mega on sale (we’re talking 50% off) at Woot! right now.

• Joe Brand drills, grill gazebos, hammocks, window cleaners, and more are up to 60% off on Amazon right now.

• Up your summer skincare routine with 20% off all One Ocean Beauty’s marine-based face products now through June 30 — just use the code AFF20 at checkout.

• Hoka Carbon X 2 running shoes for men are on sale for $40 off on REI right now for all your speedy (or not speedy) runs and walks.

• The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 convection toaster ovens are $140 off on Best Buy right now, saving you both money and time on busy nights.

• Adidas Originals slides, sweatshirts, tees, and more are up to 40% off on eBay right now.

• Kong tennis balls have built-in squeakers that give your dog all the chasing and bouncing they want, and right now a three-pack is on sale for 52% off over at Chewy.

Deals you may have missed

20% off sitewide with code EARLY20

There’s never a bad time to invest in some high-quality, stylish workout wear, especially if you want to take advantage of warmer summer temperatures. Right now Nike members can use promo code EARLY20 to save 20% sitewide. Not a Nike member? It’s free and easy to sign up.

$249.99 $174.99 at Walmart and Target

You can snag a pair of AirPods Pro for just $174.99, matching the Black Friday low price. Some of Apple’s best earbuds, the AirPods Pro offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

$79.99 $53.99 at Amazon

Or, if you’re after a cheaper option, consider the EarFun Air Pro 2. During testing, our editor found these buds to be among the highest-quality cheap wireless earbuds you can buy. Their sound quality and comfort rivals much more expensive models, and you’ll get some decent ANC and ambient sound capabilities for the price. Now through May 22, the Air Pro 2 are just $53.99 when you clip the on-page coupon — just shy of the standard EarFun Air price.

30% off sitewide with code HEATWAVE

Last-minute additions to your summer wardrobe and beyond are now in reach, courtesy of Madewell’s latest sale. Right now snag 30% off your purchase with code HEATWAVE. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to airy dresses and chic basics. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

Mix and match 2 for $50

Lively offers intimates at the intersection of style and comfort. The crowd-favorite Stripe Mesh Bralette, Straight Up Bralette and Eco Deep V Bralette are just some of the pieces included in Lively’s 2 for $50 mix-and-match promo. Lively also offers loungewear, pajamas and maternity styles, so treat yourself to dreamy luxury today.

Our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+, is now $200 off at Lowe’s. The j7+ is one of the most sophisticated robot vacuums out there, with the ability to avoid obstacles and empty itself. Setup is also incredibly easy — the j7+ comes equipped with smart mapping so it can get a sense of your home and clean it with precision. Plus, this vacuum comes with an automatic self-emptying dust bag that keeps dirt out of sight.

Bright Days sale

Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now the brand is offering a discount on a range of products. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips, or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. Buy two, get one free on starter kits, bulbs and accessories, plus take advantage of BOGO 50% off mood lighting. Simply add the qualifying products to your cart and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

$24.95 $16.99 at Amazon

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies, and right now a two-pack is on sale for under $17 at Amazon.

$105 $84 with code CNNDADS at ThermoWorks

Good news for all your warm weather cookouts on the calendar: Our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is 20% off right now with code CNNDADS. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and it had the easiest-to-read display. This discount is valid through June 19, so snag it right now as a last-minute Father’s Day gift.

$549 $429 at Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $429 in Space Gray and pink, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast.

$59.99 $25 at Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

$149 $119 with code FATHERSDAY at Loftie

The Loftie Alarm Clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. Offering a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom, this clock wakes you gently with a two-phased alarm and creates a restful mood at night with guided meditations, sound baths and more. Right now you can save $30 on the Loftie Alarm Clock when you use code FATHERSDAY at checkout.

Father’s Day sale

Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. If you’ve been waiting to purchase a Therabody gun for a while, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and pick one up right now: All four models (Pro, Elite, Prime and Mini) are seeing significant discounts. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review and decide from the options below.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger sibling. Right now the already affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.