Who is Colombia's 'Old Man of TikTok' that could become the next president?

Bogota, Colombia (CNN) When Colombia's presidential campaign race started back in January, few expected that Rodolfo Hernandez would reach the final lap. But the septuagenarian real estate magnate-turned-politician has a chance of becoming the country's next president if he wins the battle against competitor Gustavo Petro in Sunday's runoff vote.

The Americas have seen a number of populist outsiders shake up national politics recently, and Hernandez seeks to do the same in Colombia. He doesn't mind comparisons to far-right populist Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro or former US President Donald Trump, telling CNN in early June: "What I will do is defeat corruption. If they call me 'the Colombian Trump' for that, it's magnificent."

Hernandez, who is 77, is known as el ingeniero (the engineer) for his degree in civil engineering from Colombia's national public university -- or el viejito del TikTok (the old man of TikTok), for his active social media presence.

His presidential campaign shunned traditional broadcast debates and political rallies, focusing instead on appealing to voters through their phones.

The result is that, apart from introducing the electorate to his gaffe-prone style -- he once called Adolf Hitler a great German thinker and later apologized, saying he meant to say Albert Einstein -- few really know what a Hernandez presidency would look like.

Read More