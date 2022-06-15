2 Southern California police officers were killed while trying to protect a family, El Monte mayor says

(CNN) Two beloved El Monte police officers were killed Tuesday while responding to a possible stabbing at a motel, officials in the Southern California city said.

"They were essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe," El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona said.

The officers responded to a call about a possible stabbing at an El Monte motel, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation.

When the officers arrived, "they confronted the suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," sheriff's department Capt. Andrew Meyer said. "The suspect was also struck by gunfire, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The two officers were taken to LAC + USC Medical Center, where they died of their injuries. Meyer said it appears no victim was stabbed, but authorities are investigating.

