Woman wanted for allegedly attacking 4 people with pepper-spray and making anti-Asian remarks in Manhattan

(CNN) A woman allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and pepper-sprayed four people in New York City over the weekend, authorities said.

The New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force, which is investigating the incident, released several photos and a video of the woman they believe carried out the assaults Saturday in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. The video does not contain audio.

In the video, the suspect is seen brandishing what appears to be pepper-spray. The NYPD said she pepper-sprayed four women during the altercation. The women refused medical attention, according to a news release from police.

Another video not released by the NYPD showed an unidentified Asian man passing the group on the sidewalk, NYPD Sergeant Anwar Ishmael told CNN.

The woman allegedly turned to him and said, "You take all your b***hes back to where you came from," Ishmael said.

