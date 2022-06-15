At least 8 Missouri school districts cancel summer school classes after mass shooting threat

(CNN) At least eight school districts in the Kansas City, Missouri, area have canceled summer school activities on Wednesday after a local police department said it learned of a shooting threat, as communities across the US remain on edge following a series of high-profile mass shootings.

The spate of closures began Tuesday night with the Blue Springs School District in Blue Springs, Missouri, about 20 miles east of Kansas City. The school district announced it was canceling activities "out of an abundance of caution" after Blue Springs police "alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting."

"The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous," the school district, which serves more than 14,000 students, said in a statement on Facebook.

"We believe the best course of action is to close our summer school sites and all school programming until further notice," it said.

