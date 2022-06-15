A South Carolina county council rescinds Pride month designation 3 weeks after it was approved

(CNN) Three weeks after the Horry County, South Carolina Council voted to designate June as Pride Month, the council voted unanimously to rescind the resolution that proclaimed support and acceptance of the LGTBQ+ community.

The resolution passed unanimously as part of the county's consensus agenda on May 17. Councilman Johnny Vaught told CNN in an email, "No one on council caught it because the resolution just said 'pride month.'"

Vaught said the council began to receive backlash from the community after it passed the resolution.

"Councilmen got many emails expressing dismay that council would vote for an LGBTQIA month in such a conservative county. We brought the resolution back up at the next meeting and it was unanimously voted down. Councilmen voted the way their constituents demanded. End of story," Vaught said.

Danny Hardee, the councilman who motioned to reconsider the resolution, said members initially missed the proposal due to a "perfect storm" of events going on, such as working on the budget and upcoming elections.

Read More