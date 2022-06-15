Russian and Belarusian players allowed to compete at the US Open

(CNN) Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the 2022 US Open, the US Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Tuesday, despite Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Instead of following Wimbledon's lead, the US Open will adopt the approach used by the ATP and the WTA since the invasion where Russian and Belarusian players compete under a neutral flag.

As a result, the current world No. 1 and reigning men's singles champion, Daniil Medvedev, will be able to defend his title. He defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final last year to claim his maiden grand slam.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who reached the women's semifinals last year, will also be allowed to compete.

