Steph Curry shoots a three pointer against Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

CNN —

233. That’s how many consecutive NBA games Steph Curry had gone making at least one three-pointer.

That almost four-year record run came to a surprise end in Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, which the Golden State Warriors won 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Despite Curry going from scorching hot to ice cold in the space of a game – he torched the Celtics for 43 points in Game 4 in Boston – big contributions from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson helped Golden State to a potentially vital win.

Now the team is within a win of a fourth title in eight seasons, and Curry’s longtime teammate, Draymond Green, says the point-guard will be “livid” and keen to get back to his shooting ways in Game 6 on Thursday.

“A win is a win, whether Steph gets 43, 10, four, or whether he finishes with 16-for-22 shooting, a win is a win,” Green told the media.

Curry walks off the court during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Mercedes Oliver/NBAE/Getty Images/

“Everybody’s doing their part … we found offense elsewhere, and that’s kind of what it’s been,” Green added.

“On the same token, if he’s got it going, we’re going to be heavy Steph Curry … He was 0-for-9 from three. He’s going to be livid going into Game 6, and that’s exactly what we need.”

Curry finished Monday night with just 16 points on 7-for-22 shooting from the field and 0-for-9 from three-point range.

His blank from long distance was the first time in 133 playoff games that the 34-year-old had been unsuccessful from deep.

Afterwards, Curry expressed his personal disappointment at the ending of the run, and said he expects better in the following game.

“Of course it bothers me as a shooter,” Curry said. “You want to impact the game that way. But thankfully that’s not the only thing that you do out there on the court.

Curry reacts after teammate Klay Thompson makes a three-point basket against the Celtics. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

“Obviously, track record says I shoot the ball better the next game. Looking forward to that bounce-back.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Curry has won almost everything basketball has to offer. The Finals MVP award, however, has remained illusive so far.

But with his Warriors one game from completing what would be a remarkable resurgence, Curry is poised to fill the final spot in his already bulging trophy cabinet.