How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
He predicted US inflation would rise. Hear what he thinks about a recession
Here's what the US economy can expect if a recession hits
Former labor secretary on how Biden administration can combat inflation
How this mom is using coupons to combat inflation
Wyndham Hotels CEO: Demand is outpacing inflation in hotel industry
'Tough number to swallow': Romans breaks down inflation data
Retirees becoming homeless at higher rate than other age groups amidst inflation
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
Strategist: We're at peak pessimism (and why that's a good thing)
World Bank president on handling 'biggest slowdown of the global economy in 80 years'
Treasury secretary warns of 'unacceptable levels of inflation'
See what this amuesment park is doing to combat staff shortages
Social Security faces shortfall unless Congress acts
New York CNN Business  — 

The high cost of gas and food is causing US consumers to pull back spending on other items, suggesting a slowdown in the economy’s main driving force.

The monthly reading on retail sales showed a 0.3% drop in May compared with April, the first decline in spending since December. More concerning is the details about where consumers are — and are not — spending money.

Spending at gas stations rose 4% in May from April, and is up 43.2% compared with a year ago, driven by sharply higher gasoline prices.

Spending at grocery stores, where prices are also higher, rose 1.2% compared with April, and 8.7% compared with a year ago.

Excluding spending at gas stations and grocery stores, spending at other retailers is down 1% compared with the previous month.

A strong job market and rising wages have kept consumers spending at a strong pace in recent months, but the shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is an alarm bell for the US economy. Consumer spending is responsible for about 70% of the nation’s economic activity, and the retail industry overall has more jobs than any other business sector.