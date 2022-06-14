Hubble spies stellar 'ghost' wandering the Milky Way galaxy

(CNN) For the first time, the Hubble Space Telescope has detected a lone object drifting through our Milky Way galaxy -- the invisible, ghostly remains of a once radiant star.

When stars massive enough to dwarf our sun die, they explode in a supernova and the remaining core is crushed by its own gravity, forming a black hole.

Sometimes, the explosion may send the black hole into motion, hurtling across the galaxy like a pinball. By rights, there should be a lot of roving black holes known to scientists, but they are practically invisible in space and therefore very difficult to uncover.

Astronomers believe that 100 million free-floating black holes roam our galaxy. Now, researchers believe they have detected such an object. The detection was made after dedicating six years to observations -- and astronomers were even able to make a precise mass measurement of the extreme cosmic object.

The black hole is 5,000 light years away, located in a spiral arm of the Milky Way galaxy called Carina-Sagittarius. This observation allowed the research team to estimate that the nearest isolated black hole in relation to Earth could be only 80 light-years away.