Several cities across the US are setting new temperature records

(CNN) Daily high temperature records were set across several cities Monday afternoon. Here are a few:

-- Columbia, South Carolina, reached an afternoon high of 103 degrees, breaking its old June 13 record of 102 degrees, set in 1958.

-- North Platte, Nebraska, hit 108 degrees, breaking its old record of 103 degrees, set in 1952.

-- St. Louis hit 100 degrees, breaking its old record of 98 degrees, set in 1952.

-- Charlotte, North Carolina, hit 98 degrees, breaking its old record of 97 degrees, set in 1958.

