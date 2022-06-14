Several cities across the US are setting new temperature records

By Judson Jones, CNN Meteorologist

Updated 9:43 AM ET, Tue June 14, 2022

A temperature of 114 degrees is displayed Sunday on a digital sign outside De Anza Magnet School in El Centro, California.
(CNN)Daily high temperature records were set across several cities Monday afternoon. Here are a few:

-- Columbia, South Carolina, reached an afternoon high of 103 degrees, breaking its old June 13 record of 102 degrees, set in 1958.
-- North Platte, Nebraska, hit 108 degrees, breaking its old record of 103 degrees, set in 1952.
    -- St. Louis hit 100 degrees, breaking its old record of 98 degrees, set in 1952.
      -- Charlotte, North Carolina, hit 98 degrees, breaking its old record of 97 degrees, set in 1958.
        -- Nashville hit 97 degrees, tying the previous record of 97 degrees, set in 2016.
          -- Jackson, Kentucky, hit 94 degrees; the previous record was 91 degrees, set in 2000.
            -- Asheville, North Carolina, hit 92 degrees; the previous record was 91 degrees, set in 2016.