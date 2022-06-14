Firefighters face windy conditions as blazes grow near Flagstaff, Arizona, prompting hundreds of evacuations

(CNN) Three wildfires just north of Flagstaff, Arizona, continue to burn at an uncontrolled rate as weather this week may exacerbate conditions for firefighters battling back flames.

The Pipeline Fire, about six miles from the city, has scorched approximately 5,000 acres as of Monday afternoon, according to an update from wildfire information site InciWeb . Two smaller fires in the vicinity, the Haywire Fire and Double Fire, have grown and are expected to combine, InciWeb said.

"Strong winds continue to move the Pipeline Fire toward the northeast" toward the other fires roughly six miles further ahead, the latest fire message on InciWeb said.

All three fires were at 0% containment as of Monday afternoon, according to an update from the Coconino National Forest , and officials closed access to nearly the entire northern portion of the forest. As many as eight air tankers and five helicopters were deployed Sunday to combat the flames, according to InciWeb, with at least 270 fire personnel battling the larger Pipeline Fire.

Authorities in Coconino County evacuated hundreds of households on Sunday due to the Pipeline Fire -- and thousands more were told to be prepared to evacuate. CNN has reached out to Coconino County officials for updated information on evacuations.

