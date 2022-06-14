Ways to celebrate and serve Juneteenth

(CNN) June 19, 2022 marks the second annual observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Organizers nationwide are kicking off a week of festivities commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. and championing the ongoing struggle for equity and justice. Though Juneteenth -- June 19th—is newly minted as an official holiday, many African American communities have celebrated the date for generations. Getting the event federally sanctioned took years of hard effort.

In her nineties, civil rights activist Opal Lee hosted an annual 2.5-mile walk to demand Juneteenth's national recognition and also honor the seldom-told history of some 250,000 enslaved in Galveston, Texas who did not learn of their freedom until two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

"We have to heal. You've got to know what happened and you've got to heal from that," Lee told CNN in a 2021 interview.

Today, Opal Lee's goal is a reality and a prime opportunity to continue promoting equality, civil rights and African American advancement.

Here are ways you can celebrate Juneteenth—while supporting organizations striving to create a more just, society for all.

