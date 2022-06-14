A 2nd inmate who escaped through a Missouri jail ceiling has been captured. Authorities are asking for the public's help finding the 3rd fugitive

(CNN) After 10 days on the run, a Missouri jail inmate who disappeared through a ceiling has been caught -- but authorities are still looking for another escapee.

Matthew Allen Crawford

He was captured Monday in Springfield, Missouri -- about 60 miles northeast of Barry County, according to the US Marshal's Service and the Barry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Crawford escaped with two other inmates: Christopher Allen Blevins, who faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a lawful stop; and Lance Justin Stephens, who faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Two of the inmates were in the same jail pod while the third was in an adjacent pod, Barry County Sheriff's Office detective Doug Henry said.

