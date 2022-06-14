Serena Williams in action during her Wimbledon first round singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Centre Court on June 29, 2021.

London CNN —

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams appeared to indicate that she will make her much-anticipated return to competition when the tournament kicks off later this month.

“SW and SW19,” Williams posted on Instagram Tuesday. “It’s a date. 2022, see you there.” SW19 is the postcode district in Southwest London incorporating Wimbledon, among other boroughs.

The social media post showed her standing on a grass court with white sneakers on.

Williams has not played competitively since an injury forced her to retire in a first-round match at Wimbledon last year.

The 23-time major champion last reached the Wimbledon final in 2019 where she lost to Simona Halep, who now works with Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Widely considered to be the GOAT of women’s tennis, 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams says she’s still aiming to beat Margaret Court’s record of 24.

“I should have been at like 30 or 32 (grand slam singles titles),” Williams told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour earlier this year.

“I should have had it (the record), really, I’ve had many opportunities to have it. But I’m not giving up.”

Williams was forced to miss January’s Australian Open following the advice of her medical team, announcing in December that she wasn’t “where I need to be physically to compete.”

Wimbledon is scheduled for June 27 to July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.