(CNN) The Golden State Warriors are now just one win away from a fourth NBA title in eight seasons after a 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Finals.

After a masterful 43-point performance in Game 4, Steph Curry endured a gruesome shooting night on Monday, going 0-for-9 from three-point range.

With Curry well below his superlative best, Andrew Wiggins stepped up and carried the team to victory with a 26-point, 13-rebound performance, while also adding two assists, two steals and a block.

"It's an opportunity of a lifetime," Wiggins told reporters, per Reuters. "It's something I've worked hard for, something the team has worked hard for. So I'm excited. I can't wait.

"We're here and we're hungry. The team that wants it the most is going to get it, and we want it."

