Trevor Reed files petition against Russia with UN, asking his detention be declared unlawful, he tells CNN

(CNN) Trevor Reed, the American veteran who spent nearly three years in a Russian prison, has filed a petition with the United Nations declaring Russia violated international law with his detention and poor treatment, he told CNN Tuesday.

"This petition is to hold Russia accountable for wrongful imprisonment, mistreatment and violations of human rights," Reed said on CNN's "New Day" as he marked 48 days since he was released in a prisoner swap.

The petition was filed Monday, according to a statement from Reed's representatives , who said it relies on documents and witness accounts to detail "the many injustices and abuses that Trevor suffered."

Reed and his representatives are asking the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which investigates cases that might violate human rights law, to declare his detention arbitrary and unlawful, the statement said.

Police officers escort Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, into a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow on March 11, 2020.

"They fabricated this crime in order to hold me there for political purposes," Reed said, "and this is the first step in seeking justice and ending Russian hostage diplomacy."