Alexey Navalny's legal team 'searching' for him after prison transfer

(CNN) Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been transferred from the penal colony where he was serving his term to a higher security prison facility, his lawyer told CNN Tuesday.

While the move is in line with the judge's orders at his sentencing in March, his legal team said the jailed politician's current whereabouts is unknown.

"He was transferred to a maximum-security prison as his verdict [in the new criminal case] came into force but we don't know which one," Olga Mikhailova said. "Where he is exactly, is unknown to us."

"We'll keep searching [for him]," Mikhailova added.

In March, a Moscow court sentenced Navalny to a further nine years in a maximum-security prison. He was convicted on fraud charges by Moscow's Lefortovo court over allegations that he stole from his Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Read More