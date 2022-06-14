Today, you’ll find a deal on the ThermoWorks Thermapen One, a discounted iRobot Roomba j7+ and savings on MMmat silicone baking mats. All that and more below.

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum Amazon

Our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+, is now $200 off at Lowe’s. The j7+ is one of the most sophisticated robot vacuums out there, with the ability to avoid obstacles and empty itself. Setup is also incredibly easy — the j7+ comes equipped with smart mapping so it can get a sense of your home and clean it with precision. Plus, this vacuum comes with an automatic self-emptying dust bag that keeps dirt out of sight.

Bright Days sale

Philips Hue

Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now the brand is offering a discount on a range of products. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. Buy two, get one free on starter kits, bulbs and accessories, plus take advantage of BOGO 50% off mood lighting. Simply add the qualifying products to your cart, and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

$24.95 $16.99 at Amazon

MMmat Kate Bratskeir/CNN

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a 2-pack is on sale for under $17 at Amazon.

$105 $78.75 with code CNNDADS at ThermoWorks

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

Good news for all your warm-weather cookouts on the calendar: our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is 20% off right now with code CNNDADS. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. This discount is valid through June 19, so snag it right now as a last-minute Father’s Day gift.

Greenworks Outdoor Tools Amazon

Right now, Amazon is offering an array of Greenworks yard tools that will make your yard the envy of the neighborhood. Whether you’re in the market for a leaf blower, hedge trimmer, lawn mower or anything else, this sale has got you covered with discounts up to 40%. You can also score a cordless stick vacuum with all its attachments for well under $200, so you can keep the inside of your home looking snazzy too.

More deals to shop

• Thanks to an exclusive for Underscored readers, you can score this Cement Tabletop Fireplace for $37.99 with code CNNFPIT — a superb deal, if we do say so ourselves.

• Stock up and protect your skin all summer long with this CeraVe SPF 30 lotion, now three bottles for the price of two.

• Keep your pup’s digestion in check with the Outward Hound feeder bowl, now a few dollars off.

• Perfect for beach days, these Adidas slides are a whopping 40% off — plus get an extra 35% off select orders over $35 with code ADIFATHERSDAY35.

• These Govee LED light strips are at their lowest price to date when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Save up to 50% on summer essentials at Aerie and American Eagle.

• Save on a variety of Fire tablets, right now up to 45% off.

• From FIFA to MarioKart to Animal Crossing, select video games are 50% off at GameStop right now.

• Update Dad’s wardrobe with some discounted basics during Target’s menswear sales.

• For the tea-loving dad, assorted teas and accessories by Vahdam at steep (ha ha) discounts.

Deals you may have missed

$129 $100 at Amazon

Manduka Amazon

Refresh your yoga practice with a new mat. Our top pick for hot yoga, the Manduka Pro, is at its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon in years. Regular hot yoga practitioners can rely on the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat 6MM to withstand the sheer amount of sweat produced in one sweltering hot yoga class. Ultra-dense, the PVC mat’s weight works to cement it into your flooring, while its ultra-tacky top side features a state-of-the-art texture that results in a no-slip grip — yes, even when you’re dripping in sweat.

Father’s Day sale

Apple CNN

Sometimes the best Father’s Day gift is something Dad chooses for himself. Get up to 20% off gift cards for a huge variety of retailers — from DoorDash to Whole Foods to Hulu — right now at Amazon.

$549 $429 at Amazon

AirPods Max Apple

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $429 in Space Gray and pink, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast.

$59.99 $25 at Amazon

Braun Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

$149 $119 with code FATHERSDAY at Loftie

Loftie Loftie

The Loftie Alarm Clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. Offering a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom, this clock wakes you gently with a two-phased alarm and creates a restful mood at night with guided meditations, sound baths and more. Right now, you can save $30 on the Loftie Alarm Clock when you use code FATHERSDAY at checkout.

Father’s Day sale

Therabody Therabody

Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. If you’ve been waiting to purchase a Therabody gun for a while, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and pick one up right now: all four models (Pro, Elite, Prime and Mini) are seeing significant discounts right now. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review and decide from the options below.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano Blue

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger brother. Right now the already-affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.