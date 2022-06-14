Australian teenager charged with printing a 'fully functioning' 3D firearm

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) An Australian teenager has been charged with gun offenses after police seized a fully functioning firearm he allegedly made at home with a 3D printer.

Police in Western Australia found the weapon and a number of other firearms after executing a search warrant at the 18-year-old man's home in early June.

"This firearm although it resembles a toy has the ability to cause serious harm within our community," Detective Senior Sgt. Blair Smith told reporters. "It's deeply concerning that this man was able to manufacture this firearm at home with a 3D printer and readily available materials."

The plastic weapon is capable of firing 15 rounds with one pull of the trigger, according to CNN affiliate Nine News. Police allege it took two days to make with materials costing less than 40 Australian dollars ($28), Nine reported.

Last year, the Western Australia government proposed changing gun laws to make it illegal to manufacture plastic 3D firearms. Under the proposal, a maximum 10-year sentence would apply to anyone caught with plans or instructions on how to make them.

