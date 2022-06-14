China and Russia are building bridges. The symbolism is intentional

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) For decades the Amur River has separated modern China and Russia -- its waters cutting though more than 1,000 of their roughly 2,500 border miles. But it's always lacked one thing: a vehicle bridge.

Now -- as Russia's economic isolation in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine pushes it closer to Beijing -- that is changing, with fanfare.

Last Friday, Beijing and Moscow feted the launch of another new link -- what state media on both sides have called the first highway bridge over the Amur -- with rockets trailing colorful smoke bursting overhead, and local officials applauding from the riverbanks, while their superiors beamed in from Moscow and Beijing on giant television screens specially brought in for the day.

A second crossing, the only railway bridge to connect the countries across the river, is expected to open soon

For that maiden highway journey last week, eight freight trucks from China and eight from Russia drove in procession over the kilometer-long bridge, each bearing two oversized national flags on either side of their cabs, as they glided by each other in choreography captured by aerial drones.