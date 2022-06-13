Australia reaches World Cup finals with goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne's shootout heroics against Peru

(Reuters) Australia's dancing substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to clinch a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar as his team edged Peru 5-4 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time in an inter-continental playoff on Monday.

Redmayne danced across the goal-line before diving to the right to stop a kick from Alex Valera and hand Australia a deserved victory at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Redmayne had been brought on three minutes from the end of the game for the shootout and became an instant hero with his antics on the line as he looked to distract the rival kicker.

He danced up and down, wiggling his hips and throwing his arms about in a throwback to the clowning antics of Liverpool's Bruce Grobbelaar when his team won the European Cup in 1984.

It was enough for Luis Advincila to fire his effort against the post and then Valera to have his effort saved as Australia qualified for a fifth successive World Cup and a sixth in total.

