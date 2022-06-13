A mountain in Yellowstone National Park has been renamed in honor of Native Americans who were massacred

(CNN) Yellowstone National Park has renamed one of its mountains to honor Native Americans instead of the US Army captain who massacred them.

Once named after Gustavus Doane, Mount Doane has been renamed First Peoples Mountain, the National Park Service (NPS) announced on Thursday. The 10,551-foot peak stands east of Yellowstone Lake in the country's first national park.

Doane led an attack in 1870, now known as the Marias Massacre, against the Piegan Blackfeet, killing at least 173 Native Americans including many elderly Tribe members and children who were sick with smallpox, according to NPS.

"Doane wrote fondly about this attack and bragged about it for the rest of his life," NPS said in a news release.

Blackfeet Tribal member Tom Rodgers told CNN the Indigenous community has long "petitioned our government to do what is right and what is moral."

