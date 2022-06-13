Police in Texas kill a man who fired his weapon inside a gym hosting a children's summer camp

(CNN) A man who fired his weapon into a room where children were attending a summer camp just outside Dallas was shot and killed by police on Monday, according to authorities.

Police arrived at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, a large indoor facility, approximately two minutes after receiving an emergency call , the Duncanville Police Department said in a news release.

"Officers quickly located and exchanged gunfire with a suspect armed with a handgun. The suspect was wounded during the exchange," the department said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said, and no children, staff or officers were harmed in the incident. The identity of the gunman was not disclosed by police.

The armed man had entered "through the main lobby doors with a handgun," and at least one round was then fired, Duncanville Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Stogner said at a press conference Monday.

"It appears that a staff member and he exchanged -- whether it's discussions, a talk, but that was the initial gunfire" that alerted others in the building, Stogner said. Counselors immediately began moving children to a safe area and locking doors, he said.

