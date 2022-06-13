Woman who wrote an essay on how to murder a husband sentenced to life for murdering her husband

(CNN) Nancy Crampton-Brophy, author of the essay "How to Murder Your Husband," was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of her husband.

Crampton-Brophy, 71, was convicted in May of second-degree murder in the June 2018 death of her husband, chef Daniel Brophy, who was gunned down at the culinary school where he taught cooking classes.

In court documents, prosecutors said the 63-year-old man had been shot twice -- once in the back as he stood at a sink filling ice and water buckets for the students, and then in the chest at close range.

The couple had debt -- Crampton-Brophy's self-published novels were not big sellers -- and he was insured for more than $1 million, prosecutors argued.

Crampton-Brophy testified she was better off financially with her husband alive -- and the fact her minivan was seen near the school was just coincidence.

