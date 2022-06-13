Continuing the legacy of Arthur Ashe

For more about Arthur Ashe and his legacy, watch the CNN Film “Citizen Ashe” on Sunday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET.
Tennis legend Arthur Ashe was a champion both on and off the courts. The famous athlete was also a humanitarian, devoting much of his life to making a difference for others.
“From what we get, we can make a living,” Ashe famously said. “What we give, however, makes a life.”
The power of coaching under-resourced youth
In 1968, Arthur Ashe co-founded the National Junior Tennis League, “as a way to gain and hold the attention of young people in the inner cities and other poor environments so that we can teach them about matters more important than tennis.”
Today that league is the National Junior Tennis and Learning network (NJTL), which is supported by the USTA Foundation. It is a nationwide group that provides free or low-cost tennis, education and leadership skills to more than 160,000 children each year.
The Positive Coaching Alliance is another organization giving children in difficult social and economic circumstances a positive youth sports opportunity. They recruit and train coaches to create impactful experiences each year for millions of kids in all 50 states. See how to become or support a coach at their Coaching Corps website.
The need for better health-education and medical services in urban communities
Arthur Ashe announced the creation of the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health (AAIUH) in the last months of his life.
Ashe wanted to improve health conditions in urban and multi-ethnic communities and the AAIUH strives to achieve this goal for health inclusion and empowerment.
The campaign for heart health
In 1979 Ashe suffered his first heart attack and later underwent quadruple bypass surgery. That experience prompted him to advocate for heart health and join the American Heart Association’s board.
The fight to end AIDS and its stigma
In 1992 Ashe shared that he contracted HIV from a blood transfusion during a second bypass surgery. He then dedicated himself to raising awareness and understanding of AIDS and addressed the UN General Assembly that year on World AIDS Day. The Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health launched the HIV/AIDS Mental Health Stigma Initiative which you can use to foster conversations and a better understanding of HIV/AIDS in your community.
Ashe also founded the Arthur Ashe Foundation for the Defeat of AIDS, which funded research and is now part of an endowment for HIV training at the Weill Cornell Medical College.
Other organizations promoting HIV/AIDS awareness, treatment and research include the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the National Minority AIDS Council.
