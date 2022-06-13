Think you're a moderate drinker? Not if you binge, study finds, and that's a health problem

(CNN) You consider yourself a light-to-moderate drinker, having the occasional cocktail or glass of wine with dinner and only tossing back a few extra glasses of liquid refreshment at social gatherings on weekends. By most standards, you'd be right -- because drinking is typically tracked as an average over the week.

Drinkers who binged were about five times more likely to experience multiple alcohol problems, according to new research.

"This leaves many drinkers mistakenly assuming that a moderate average level of consumption is safe, regardless of drinking pattern," said Rudolf Moos, professor emeritus of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine, in a statement.

Moos is the coauthor of a recent study that found many moderate drinkers above age 30 actually end up binging on the weekend -- defined as five or more drinks in a row or within a short period of time.

People who binged were about five times more likely to experience multiple alcohol problems, such as "getting hurt, emotional or psychological problems from alcohol, having to use more alcohol to get the same effect, and experiencing effects of alcohol at work, school or caring for children," said study coauthor Charles Holahan, professor of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, in an email.

"What this means is that an individual whose total consumption is seven drinks on Saturday night presents a greater risk profile than someone whose total consumption is a daily drink with dinner, even though their average drinking level is the same," Holahan said.