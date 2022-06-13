Today, you’ll find a deal on the Apple AirPods Max, a discounted Manduka PRO Yoga Mat and savings at REI. All that and more below.

$129 $100 at Amazon

Refresh your yoga practice with a new mat — our top pick for hot yoga, the Maduka PRO, is at its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon in years. Regular hot yoga practitioners can rely on the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat 6MM to withstand the sheer amount of sweat produced in one sweltering hot yoga class. Ultra dense, the PVC mat’s weight works to cement it into your flooring, while its ultra-tacky top side features a state-of-the-art texture that results in a no-slip grip — yes, even when you’re dripping in sweat.

Members-only sale

Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this members-only sale at REI. You can get discounted gear from trusty brands like prAna, ALPS Mountaineering, Carve Designs, Merrell and Black Diamond. Today is the last day you can take advantage of this sale — just use code MEMJUNE22 at checkout. If you aren’t already a member of the outdoors retailer, may we humbly suggest joining now? As of March 2022, it costs $30 to become a lifetime member (up from $20 previously), but you’ll gain access to tons of benefits, such as free shipping, a 10% annual award on all eligible purchases at REI and, of course, 25% off outlet purchases right now.

Father’s Day sale

Sometimes the best Father’s Day gift is something Dad chooses for himself. Get up to 20% off gift cards for a huge variety of retailers — from DoorDash to Whole Foods to Hulu — right now at Amazon.

$549 $429 at Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $429 in space gray and pink, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast.

$89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Don’t be fooled by the Lenovo Smart Clock 2’s compact display. The device functions as a full-fledged smart display outfitted with Google Assistant for traffic reports, weather forecasts or streaming your Nest camera feed to your nightstand. Today only, you can score the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with an included wireless charging dock for just $59.99 at Best Buy.

More deals to shop

• Take your tablet to the next level with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), now under $100 (the lowest price we’ve ever seen).

• Summer movie nights just got way better. Get the Apple TV 4K almost 30% off right now at Amazon.

• Grab a host gift or swim suit at Anthropologie right now — select styles are up to 30% off on the site, but the sale ends today.

• When you purchase a $100 Apple gift card, you’ll get a free $10 Target gift card. Can someone say “free money”?

• You don’t have to run to the store every time the seltzer craving hits — satisfy your craving with the on-sale SodaStream Terra.

• Keep your pearly whites looking pearly white with this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, now on sale at Best Buy.

• Score a pair of discounted Birkenstock sandals in time for summer.

• Take 30% off select styles at Vince Camuto during this sale through tomorrow — use code SURPRISESALE for the savings.

• Ultra-cozy lined Crocs are almost 40% off right now at eBay.

• Don’t miss REI’s one-day deal on the Coleman RoadTrip Beach Shade Shelter, now half off.

Deals you may have missed

$59.99 $25 at Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

$149 $119 with code FATHERSDAY at Loftie

The Loftie Alarm Clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. Offering a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom, this clock wakes you gently with a two-phased alarm and creates a restful mood at night with guided meditations, sound baths and more. Right now, you can save $30 on the Loftie Alarm Clock when you use code FATHERSDAY at checkout.

20% off Father’s Day collection

What do you get the dad who’s impossible to shop for? This Father’s Day, consider gifting a meaningful scent from Homesick Candles. Offering scents that embody every U.S. state, as well as favorite activities like hiking and barbecuing, Homesick makes for a thoughtful, useful gift for anyone. Right now, you can get 20% off the Father’s Day collection, so stock up on your favorites.

Father’s Day sale

Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. If you’ve been waiting to purchase a Therabody gun for a while, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and pick one up right now: all four models (PRO, Elite, Prime and Mini) are seeing significant discounts right now. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review and decide from the options below.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger brother. Right now the already-affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.