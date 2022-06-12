How zoology got female animals all wrong

(CNN) The stereotypes of dominant male and docile female creatures have shaped zoology since the time of Charles Darwin. This interpretation all too often still goes unchallenged today in textbooks and nature documentaries.

A new book takes down this sexist, ahem, fallacy and tells a more complete story about the role of female animals in the wild.

It's a story that matters because animals are often drawn upon to illuminate supposed fundamental differences between male and female humans -- and the notion that men are hardwired to assume alpha status and women are passive.

That view has been completely overplayed and doesn't stack up when you look at the diversity of the animal kingdom, said Lucy Cooke, a documentary maker and the author of "Bitch: On the Female of the Species," which publishes in the United States on Tuesday.

Female animals are just as promiscuous, competitive, aggressive and dynamic as their male counterparts and play an equal role in driving evolutionary change, according to Cooke.