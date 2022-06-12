Mandatory evacuations after Southern California fire expands 20-fold

(CNN) Mandatory evacuations are in place after a wildfire expanded steadily in Southern California's Angeles National Forest on Sunday.

The Sheep Fire grew from 35 acres Sunday morning to 775 acres by the afternoon, according to InciWeb . The fire is only 5% contained.

"Law enforcement is going door-to-door with a mandatory evacuation for Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon," the latest fire update said.

"Wrightwood is under an evacuation warning. There is a road closure from Hwy 138 to Lone Pine (Highway 2)," according to the incident overview.

CNN has reached out to authorities for details on how many residents are under the evacuation orders.