2 people are dead and 4 others wounded after a shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana

(CNN) Two people are dead and four are injured, with one in critical condition, after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning in Gary, Indiana, according to police.

A 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were the fatal victims, Gary police said in release.

The other three wounded victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, according to the release.

The shooting is one of 263 mass shootings in the country this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive , a nonprofit that tracks shootings in the US.

Read More