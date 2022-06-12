5 teenagers shot near park in Louisville, Kentucky, police say

(CNN) Five teenagers were shot Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

The shooting happened on the Big Four Bridge, a former railroad span that is now used by pedestrians and cyclists near Waterfront Park, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said.

"We know the park was filled with a lot of people. We're asking for anybody that witnessed or observed anything to please give us a call," Major Brian Kuriger said.

Just after 9:00 p.m. officers responded to reports of people shot and discovered three teenagers who had been wounded, police said. The teens were transferred to a hospital and at least one of them was listed in critical condition suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Two other teens later arrived at the hospital on their own with gunshot wounds.

