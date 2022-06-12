Woman sets record swimming 26.22 miles in a mermaid fin

(CNN) The Little Mermaid famously sang "flipping your fins, you don't get too far." Apparently, she's never seen Merle Liivand swim.

Liivand, also known as "Eco Mermaid," broke a Guinness World Record in May by completing a 26.22-mile swim using a silicone monofin.

The champion ice swimmer and marine conservationist accomplished the feat off the coast of Miami, Florida, in just 11 hours and 54 seconds, according to Guinness . She broke her previous record of 18.6 miles for the farthest swim with a monofin.

To set the record, Liivand could not use her arms. Instead, she only used her legs and feet, which were bound in the mermaid-like tail fin.

"Swimming with the monofin without using my arms is similar to how dolphins and marine animals swim," she told Guinness. "They have a fin and can't use any arms."

During her swim, Liivand collected trash found in the ocean.

