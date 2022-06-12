Start your week smart: China, South Korea, Gun violence, Gas prices, LIV Golf

If you haven't looked at your 401(k) in a while take my advice: don't. Americans lost half a trillion dollars in wealth early this year as the stock market plummeted.

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• China's Defense Minister today accused the US of being a "bully" and "hijacking" countries around the region during a combative speech in which he said his country would "fight to the very end" to stop Taiwanese independence.

• South Korea will "dramatically" strengthen its defensive capabilities , the country's defense minister said today amid international concern that North Korea is reviving its nuclear testing program.