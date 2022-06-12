Start your week smart: China, South Korea, Gun violence, Gas prices, LIV Golf
June 12, 2022
The weekend that was
• China's Defense Minister today accused the US of being a "bully" and "hijacking" countries around the region during a combative speech in which he said his country would "fight to the very end" to stop Taiwanese independence.
• South Korea will "dramatically" strengthen its defensive capabilities, the country's defense minister said today amid international concern that North Korea is reviving its nuclear testing program.
• March for Our Lives, the student-led movement focused on gun violence prevention, returned to Washington, DC, Saturday with a mass demonstration in the wake of recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
• For the first time ever, a gallon of regular gas in the US now costs $5 on average nationwide, according to AAA's Saturday reading.
• South African Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural individual stroke-play competition of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series on Saturday. With the victory, Schwartzel earned $4 million for the three-round, 54-hole event.
The week ahead
Monday
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will hold its second public hearing at 10 a.m. ET, with additional hearings set for Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the following week.
Tuesday
Primaries will be held in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and South Carolina, and there's a special election in Texas' 34th Congressional District to fill the seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who stepped down in March.
It's also Flag Day and former President Donald Trump's 76th birthday.
Wednesday
The Federal Reserve will wrap up a two-day meeting on interest rates. The central bank is expected to announce a half-percent interest rate hike, but based on last week's news that inflation rose at the fastest pace in 40 years, the Fed could decide to go higher.