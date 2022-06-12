Capt. John Sax, son of former Dodgers player Steve Sax, is among the Marines killed in California aircraft crash

(CNN) Former Dodgers player Steve Sax's son was among the five Marines killed when their aircraft crashed during a training mission in California on Wednesday.

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, was among the crew that crashed in the desert near Glamis, California.

"It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was on of the five (5) US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego," former All-Star Sax said in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KCAL/CBS.

"For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country."

The Los Angeles Dodgers also released a statement on Twitter offering "thoughts and condolences" to all the families and friends of the lost Marines.

