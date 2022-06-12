CBP officers seize more than $330K in fentanyl at Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas

(CNN) US Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted about $339,300 worth of suspected fentanyl at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas this week, according to a CBP news release.

A vehicle attempted to make entry into the United States from Mexico Wednesday, but was selected for inspection, the release said. Through the inspection, officers found nine packages weighing 22 pounds of alleged fentanyl.

The Hidalgo International Bridge connects the southern border of Texas to Mexico. The case is under investigation by special agents with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations, the release said.

An approved painkiller, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid trafficked principally by land across the US-Mexico border. It is up to 100 times as powerful as morphine and can be found in what is sold as heroine -- sometimes taking its place entirely, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration

Fentanyl can also be mixed into cocaine, methamphetamine and counterfeit street pills sold as opioid medications.