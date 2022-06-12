Opinion: New Jersey is the perfect state to lead off Democratic primary voting in 2024. And that's no joke

Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

Updated 7:43 PM ET, Sun June 12, 2022

New Jersey is among the states vying to hold early Democratic presidential nominating contests in 2024.
Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN)The battle for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination is already under way -- at least among the states vying to be among the handful that get to kick off balloting during the party's primaries.

Dean Obeidallah
In April, the Democratic National Committee announced it was scrapping the decades-old tradition that saw four states -- Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina -- lead off the quadrennial election balloting to choose the party's presidential candidate.
    The search for which states might replace those four has spurred a reality show-like competition for the primary