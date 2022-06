Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix to extend championship lead as both Ferraris suffer DNFs

(CNN) Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his lead at the top of the Formula One drivers' championship to 21 points.

It was a perfect afternoon for Red Bull as the team secured a one-two, with Sergio Perez coming second and also earning the bonus point for fastest lap of the race.

But if it was a dream afternoon for Red Bull, then it was undoubtedly a nightmare for Ferrari, as both of its drivers -- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz -- were forced to retire with engine failure long before the end.

In total, four cars powered by the Ferrari engine, including Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo and Kevin Magnussen's Haas, retired from the grand prix.

The Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton took full advantage of Ferrari's woes by finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Read More