46 University of New Hampshire fraternity members issued arrest warrants over alleged hazing

(CNN) Arrest warrants have been issued for 46 members of a fraternity at the University of New Hampshire, accusing them of student hazing at an event in April, police said this week.

The university's Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) chapter was suspended over the allegations, which were reported to the school by the fraternity's national organization, the school has said.

Hazing is suspected to have happened at the university's SAE chapter house on April 13, at an event involving new members, police in the university's host town of Durham said in a news release.

Warrants were issued for 46 SAE members on Tuesday, and 10 of them were arrested by Friday at 2 p.m., police said. Those 10 have been charged with hazing, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,200, police said.

Police did not release details about the allegations, and CNN's attempts to obtain the charging documents or a comment from the Strafford County attorney's office weren't immediately successful.

