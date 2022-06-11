Wyoming authorities search for a suspect believed to have set an abortion clinic on fire

(CNN) Local and federal authorities are searching for a suspect who they believe intentionally set fire to an abortion clinic set to open in Casper, Wyoming, later this month.

The suspected arson took place in the early morning hours of May 25, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.

Surveillance video from inside the Wellspring Health Access clinic shows the suspect, whose face is covered with a surgical mask most of the time, carrying a red gas canister. Police released the footage earlier this week.

When police responded to the business shortly after the suspect was caught on video, they found a broken window and saw a fire, according to the police news release.

Authorities believe the suspect is a white female and acted alone, according to the news release.

