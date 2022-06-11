Surprise Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returns to the track for Belmont Stakes

(CNN) Rich Strike stunned the horse racing world when he won the Kentucky Derby last month and he's back in action again at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

The horse entered the Derby at 80-1 odds -- the biggest long-shot in the 20-horse field -- after only being added to the race when another horse dropped out the day before.

Despite the lack of expectation, Rich Strike surged through the field in a dramatic lung-busting finish to claim the most unlikely of victories.

After skipping the Preakness Stakes , Rich Strike is now among the favorites to challenge for the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York.

'We think he's just improving'

