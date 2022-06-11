Los Angeles Chargers owner is sued by his sister in a legal battle for control of the franchise

(CNN) Los Angeles Chargers owner and chairman Dean Spanos is being sued by his sister and team co-owner Dea Spanos Berberian, who's accusing him of "misogynistic" behavior and repeated "breaches of fiduciary duty" in his role as controlling owner of the NFL franchise.

Berberian seeks sole control of the family trust that owns the largest share of the franchise, according to a petition filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court.

Following the deaths of their parents in 2018, Spanos and Berberian were named co-trustees of the trust, which holds a 36% ownership stake in the team, court filings show.

Spanos, Berberian and their two other siblings -- team vice chairman Michael Spanos and Alexis Spanos Ruhl -- each individually own 15% of the Chargers. The four siblings are equal beneficiaries of the family trust, according to court documents.

The remaining 4% of the franchise is owned by other parties outside of the Spanos family.

